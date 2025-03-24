​Preston schoolgirl footballers enjoy historic run in national football competition

​A group of football-loving Preston schoolgirls have made history after reaching the semi-finals of a national competition.

​Our Lady’s RC High School’s Year 7 footballers have won six games to reach the last four stage of the English Schools’ FA National Cup.

They have scored a staggering 40 goals en route, conceding just twice – those goals against came in their hardest match so far against Sunderland school St Joseph’s in the last 16.

Fortunately, they came through that particular test 4-2, which led them to hitting five without reply against St Mary’s College, of Hull, in the quarter-finals.

Our Lady's RC High school year 7 football team

Our Lady’s began their campaign with thumping victories over St John Bosco, of Liverpool and Colne school Park High.

A derby encounter against Archbishop Temple ended in a 9-0 win, while Cumbria’s Netherhall School were beaten 12-0.

The team, which is coached by Mrs Lin, now faces a daunting semi-final clash against Shropshire’s Thomas Telford School, who boast a very rich sporting pedigree.

Head of PE Tom Waring said: “As far as we are aware, we are not sure of any other Preston and district school getting this far in the competition – either male or female.”

The squad is: Georgia Shirley, Eden Palmer, Willow Beck, Izzy Wilson, Rio Aduku, Charlotte Billington, Bella Farnworth, Coco St Val, Ferne Barrow, Ruby Connors, Vanessa Karczewska, Amelia Farrell.

