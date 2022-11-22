Youthful Preston North End side draw with Huddersfield Town in Central League clash

A Kian Taylor own goal gave the Terriers the lead in the first half but a last minute Mikey O’Neill penalty secured a point for PNE at Springfields.

It was a side that would look familiar in a U19s game, with no recognised senior players involved – PNE only reported back for training on Tuesday after a week off – although there were four players in their starting XI that have made a first team appearance.

Captain Lewis Leigh and Jacob Slater have each played twice in the Carabao Cup this season, with O’Neill having had a couple of appearances in the Championship and Finlay Cross-Adair recently making his debut against Stoke City this season.

Josh Seary in action during the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Lewis Coulton was back in action for North End, having recently returned from a loan spell at Chester FC, with on loan trio Harry Nevin, Josh Seary and Dana Amaral all starting too, currently out at Nantwich Town, Warrington Town and Ashton United respectively.

James Pradic started in goal, with Taylor, Nevin and Coulton as a back three. Seary started at right wing back, with Leigh, Amaral and Noah Mawene in the centre, with Slater on the left. Cross-Adair and O’Neill started as the two strikers. Kitt Nelson came on to replace Amaral in the second half.

PNE started the game the better of the two sides but Huddersfield were the first to test their opposing ‘keeper.

O’Neill was the man to respond for North End, he made room in the area to fire at goal but saw his chance saved.

PNE were made to pay too as trialist forward Gabriel Ajuchi looked to get on the end of a low cross from the Huddersfield left, a desperate Kian Taylor turning the ball into his own net.

Shots from Amaral and O’Neill before half time went over and low into the ‘keeper but neither looked like pulling the young North End side level.

The first team coaching staff watched on as the youngsters toiled away into the second half, Cross-Adair released O’Neill in one-on-one with the goalkeeper but he failed to draw his side level as Josh Mazfari made the save with his legs.

Pradic was then on hand to deny Town on a couple of occasions in a game that was, on the whole, a bit scrappy. Another chance fell the way of the visitors but from inside the area their forward was unable to hit the target, a chance that would prove costly.

North End were on the other hand riled up and battling to try and find a way back into the game, Cross-Adair saw a header saved and Taylor could only divert a cross over the bar from close range.

But when Slater went round the outside in the last minute of the game, and was felled, the Lilywhites had their chance to get a cut of the spoils.

O’Neill stepped up to take the penalty and confidently slotted it into the right corner of the net, as the ‘keeper went left.