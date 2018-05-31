Your say: All the results from our BIG Preston North End end-of-season survey

Preston North End supporters think that by and large, ticket pricing is fair at Deepdale.

PNE fans have had their say in our poll on the 2017-18 season

That is one of the many results to come from our big end-of-season survey conducted over the past couple of weeks.

We asked for your views on a wide range of topics at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and you responded in numbers to let us know what you think about PNE affairs, on and off the field.

Among the eye-catching figures were that 70 per cent of fans who took part said they thought ticket pricing was ‘about right’.

Some 29 per cent felt entry to Deepdale was ‘far too expensive’ while it is no surprise that just one per cent said they would be happy to pay more to go through the turnstiles.

While they may be largely happy with ticket pricing, our survey showed that supporters do think there needs to be some development of the matchday experience at Deepdale. Of those who took part, 66 per cent said that the offering at PNE home games was ‘okay but needed some work here and there’.

Nineteen per cent said they were not happy with it and that it ‘needs to improve’ while 15 per cent think it is ‘brilliant’.

On the field, fans were certainly happy with what they saw from Alex Neil’s side as they took their play-off bid to the final day and ultimately finished seventh in the Championship.

Neil took over from Simon Grayson last summer and kicked the Lilywhites on, 80 per cent of fans who answered our poll saying the season was beyond their expectations.

Of those who took part, 17 per cent said PNE had finished where they had expected, while just three per cent indicated that coming up just short in the race for the top six represented an underachievement. Despite being impressed with Neil’s first campaign in charge, fans expect that improvement to continue into next term.

Two-thirds – 66 per cent – hope North End will bridge the gap to the top six in 2018-19, with 29 per cent believing promotion should be on the agenda.

Just five per cent think a place in the top 10 will suffice while two per cent would be content with simply keeping Championship status come the end of the season.

Of those surveyed, 52 per cent said they would be buying a season ticket for the coming campaign, with 20 per cent indicating they were going to wait and see what happened over the summer as PNE look to strengthen their squad in the transfer window.

Just under a third, 28 per cent, will not be buying a season ticket but some did, however, indicate that was down to non-football reasons – living out of the area, for example.