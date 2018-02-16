Wolves skipper’s warning to Preston and the rest

Wolves defender Conor Coady believes the Championship leaders have to keep improving to secure their spot in the top flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side head to Deepdale on Saturday sitting pretty, 12 points clear at the top having lost just one of their last 17 games.

Conor Coady (left) congratulates Wolves' Ivan Cavaleiro after he scored against Sheffield United this month

It is an ominous message from Coady, who has been leading out the Molineux men for large parts of the season with club captain Danny Batth in and out of the side.

There may only be 15 games to play but the former Liverpool youngster insists feet are firmly on the ground ahead of the trip to face Alex Neil’s seventh in the table Preston.

“You’ve got to improve,” said Coady.

“You can always get better and we’re never going to be the finished article, it’s as simple as that.

“The club’s done fantastically this year but there’s still a long way to go.

“It’s about improving on the training pitch week in, week out, learning from mistakes, listening to the manager and getting better.”

The 24-year-old scored an own goal in the 3-2 win over Preston in the reverse fixture back in October and knows no game in the second tier can be taken lightly.

North End gave the runaway leaders a real run for their money that day in what was a lively encounter, with Alan Browne sent off late on.

““We’ve always got a way of playing and a way we want to do things but we always look at the opposition as well and respect what they bring to the table,” Coady said.

“Game by game, it’s instilled into the football club – that is what the boys are doing.

“That’s what we’ve got to do and what has got us this far up to now.

“We can’t look at anything else that’s going on in the division.

“We don’t look at any other teams and how they’re doing or playing. We just look at ourselves and prepare for the next game.

“It’s Preston now. We’ve been told all season by the manager and his staff – it’s game after game after game.

“We all know how tough the division is. Every team causes you different problems. We prepare right.

“We know what we want. We are all very determined. We know where we want to go, but we know how good the teams are in this division.”

The visitors are likely to be without 12-goal Brazilian striker Léo Bonatini, who scored twice in the meeting between the sides earlier in the season, due to injury with top scorer Diogo Jota, who has 13 to his name, likely to lead the line.

It has already been confirmed that the on-loan Portuguese forward will join on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Wolves added further to their firepower on deadline day with the arrival on Benik Afobe on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season, the striker having left the club for the Cherries for £10m in January 2016.