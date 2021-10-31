Win lifted some of the gloom over Deepdale, says Preston fan Tim Mercer

It undoubtedly took some pressure off manager Frankie McAvoy and gives some breathing space for the players.

In the opening phase of this game I felt the team lacked some confidence after the debacle of last Saturday’s away defeat to Blackpool.

Too many times the ball was in the air, allowing ‘head tennis’ to dominate a poor game. However, a moment of real quality just before the half hour mark was to change all that.

PNE skipper Alan Browne in thick of action against Luton

Emil Riis struck an absolute beauty of a shot when he should really have only attempted a cross from down the right of the box.

My viewpoint was good and so I can confidently say he meant it, as he appeared to use the outside of his boot to put reverse curl across the goal and into the far corner.

The keeper stood no chance. With the impressive looking and late deadline signing Ali McCann back in the side following injury, North End increased their lead in first-half stoppage time when he was brought down in the penalty area.

Riis duly converted the resultant spot kick and my half-time Bovril tasted much better than of late.

The second period was better in terms of the Lilywhites’ play, the ball being kept down more often, and produced at least two further good chances, including what appeared to be a blatant penalty for a foul on Riis as he moved into the box.

Considering Luton started the day in the play-offs they were very disappointing and it will probably be a day the Hatters want to forget.

Two tough away fixtures now, starting with the long midweek journey to table toppers Bournemouth followed by Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

Getting something from either of these would steady the ship further as the clocks go back and we walk away from the next home match in the darkness of winter.