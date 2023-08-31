Preston North End's Will Keane

Will Keane sits down on Zoom for his first media interview since re-joining Preston North End. His Thursday morning chat has a Covid-era football feel to it, but those days are thankfully long gone now. Keane is enjoying playing in front of the PNE fans, and the supporters are enjoying him too.

Without the 30-year-old, Ryan Lowe’s men wouldn’t half be stuck. Keane is the only fit, senior striker in the squad at present and PNE have needed him to put in some big shifts in the early part of the season. North End’s number seven has two goals to his name, while Preston have ten points from their first four games.

Returning to Deepdale, eight years on from his first spell as a Manchester United loanee, was a very straightforward decision for the striker this summer. Preston, for the second time, ticked plenty of boxes for Keane - who is still as technical as he was back in 2015, but a much more polished, rounded and deadly centre-forward now.

“As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I wanted to go for,” Keane told the Lancashire Post. “Last year was a difficult season and then, getting relegated last season, my ambition was to stay in the Championship. When I heard that Preston was a potential move, it was something I really wanted to do.

“Obviously, having had the experience here previously, I know the club quite well, what it is all about and that it was a perfect opportunity for me to stay at the level and kick on. And yeah, so far, it has been good. The manager knew about me after the last couple of years and I think the message was just to come here and keep doing what I’ve been doing.

“I feel great. Getting those games back-to-back, I feel better for it to be honest - once you get that rhythm and a good run. The last couple of years, I’ve been used to playing week-in-week-out, so touch wood that continues. I’m feeling good and just looking to kick on and help us hopefully get another three points on Saturday.”

Keane became North End’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window in mid-July, with the club also bringing in the likes of Duane Holmes and Jack Whatmough - players familiar with the Championship and the challenges it presents. PNE’s number seven certainly feels as though there is a solid core to North End’s squad.

“I think that experience in the Championship is invaluable,” said Keane. “You need to mix it with the youth, which I think we’ve done, but it’s getting that balance. We have managed the games so well and I think that comes with that experience within the group. We know how to see games through and when we need to tweak certain things, which I think was evident against Swansea - when it wasn’t quite working. We tweaked the shape and got back in the game. It is so valuable, because at this level a lot of the games are a dog fight and you have to find a way to win.”

One player who certainly ticks that box is the skipper, Alan Browne. The fellow Republic of Ireland international was Keane’s PNE team mate back in 2015 and the striker has not been surprised to see the progress made by North End’s number eight - who has taken on the arm band and shown such commitment to the club.

“I’ve obviously followed Browney’s career since I was first here and got to know him,” said Keane. “I think it’s been eight years now and he’s been a key figure for many of those. He’s someone lads look up to and a leader, on and off the pitch. Having that international experience as well, I’m sure that’s helped him. He has been a great servant to the football club and he offers so much to us. And for me, personally, to know I’ve got a player like him behind me - with experience and quality - it is a big plus. I know that if I can keep getting in the right areas, he can definitely supply me.”

Keane had a couple of enjoyable moments in PNE colours during his first stint, but a second opportunity has come his way and the early signs have been hugely encouraging. Hearing fans sing his name - “Keano! Keano!” - means a lot, and he is determined to keep rewarding the fans for that backing.

“That is really satisying, yeah,” said Keane. “Especially last Saturday, when we got in front and then it looked like Swansea were coming back into it. To have that support from the fans - especially at home, which we know is going to be massive for us this season - was great to hear.