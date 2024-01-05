Will Keane

Preston North End striker Will Keane has some going to match his father-in-law's FA Cup success, but the 30-year-old is sure fired up for this weekend's visit to Stamford Bridge. Adrian Heath was part of Everton's cup winning side of 1983/84; emulating that is something Keane dreams of every time the competition gets under way in January.

His previous cup visit to Chelsea, with Hull City in 2018, did not produce a shock. Indeed, being part of a big upset is something North End's summer signing still hopes to tick off in his playing career. Doing that in Saturday's half-five kick off in the capital will take a monumental effort from Ryan Lowe's side, but the backing of six thousand away fans is a massive pre-match boost.

"Yeah, it really is," said Keane. "Especially off the back of Christmas and like you say, it is not cheap at all - so we really appreciate the support and it is great that the fans can have that day out. We want to put in a performance they can be proud of and hopefully give them something to cheer about. We know it's obviously going to be a really difficult game, but it's one we're looking forward to. With the fixture congestion, it's kind of been at the back of the mind but it's one of them now where we want to go into it, enjoy the challenge and try make the most of it.

"It's something I think we are capable of, if we go out there and everyone sticks to the game plan and we put in a performance. I am sure we'll have to ride our luck at times probably, but hopefully we can stay in the game and there's no reason why we can't go there and get a result - if we show our form from the start of the season. We are aware that, whoever they decide to play, they have so much quality. It is going to be a really tough opposition whoever it is, but we need to focus on ourselves and go there with our own plan."

PNE will hope the 'magic of the cup' can be on their side, with round three producing a couple of surprises every year. There is no hiding that North End head to the Bridge in a difficult spot though, having suffered back-to-back defeats and picked up 16 points from a possible 57. Keane, who led the line at the start of the season as Preston won six in a row, has been equally frustrated.

"Ultimately, we need the results so it's been disappointing," said Keane. "Especially the last couple, after a great win against Leeds. We know we need to get back to finding that consistency and it is something we are desperate to put right. If we get the chances, we are confident we will take them. It is obviously something we do need to improve on: trying to create more chances. It's also getting back to being difficult to beat as a collective and that starts from the front. At the start of the season, we were doing that well - defending as a unit.

"We have to take responsibility; we need to reflect on recent performances and how we can put it right. Going into every game we have a clear plan and we've shown that, if we carry that out, we are capable of getting results. We've got a style of play which I think is effective, when we are on our game. We've probably come away from that a little bit and it's something we need to get back to. We're very frustrated as well (as the fans). We are working as hard as we can, day in day out, to put it right. We believe we can do that and we're determined to keep fighting."

Keane was a regular presence at the start of the campaign, with Lowe's options limited and the summer recruit leading the line. He then picked up a knock with the Republic of Ireland and has started nine of the 21 games since then. With Covid hitting him over the festive period for a couple of games too - as well as the regular changes to Lowe's starting XI - the top scorer (6) is keen to get himself back firing on a regular basis.

"Yeah, I think it's something we are used to as players, especially with so many games," said North End's No.7. "You do accept that and just know that you'll hopefully get your opportunity - it is then up to you to take it. But yeah, it's just part and parcel that the squad needs to get rotated, especially when there are so many games and with the fatigue element. Everyone who comes into the team knows their role, so I'd like to think things wouldn't change too much anyway."