Wigan Athletic v Preston North End: Is there a live stream? Ticket details
Preston North End face Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Friday night in a pre-season friendly.
After the cancellation of Saturday's game against Manchester United due to positive Cvoid-19 tests in the Red Devils squad, the trip to Wigan (7.30pm) takes on extra significance.
North End head coach Frankie McAvoy is likely to push some of his players through 90 minutes as they sharpen up for the opening Championship game against Hull City on August 7.
What are the ticket prices?
PNE fans have been allocated the whole of the North Stand at the DW Stadium.
Tickets cost £12 adults, £8 for Over-65s and £5 for Under-18s.
They can bought online via Wigan's ticking website. Supporters will receive E-tickets which can be scanned using a smartphone at the turnstiles.
No tickets are available from PNE's ticket office or through mypne.com.
Is Wigan v PNE available to watch?
The game is being streamed live, on PNE's iFollow
PNE supporters can buy a monthly iFollow pass for £4.49 which also covered the Celtic and Manchester City friendlies and was to include Manchester United before that game was cancelled.
It will be one camera coverage, with the build-up on iFollow starting at 7.15pm.
Coverage of the game.
The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon will be at the DW Stadium to provide coverage of the game on lep.co.uk and get all the reaction.
