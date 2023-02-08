Why Preston North End have reason to be optimistic against runaway Championship leaders Burnley

Burnley have been the best side in the Championship so far, it’s something that would likely only be argued against by someone of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Vincent Kompany’s side have shown time and time again that they know how to win games, be it blowing their opposition away like they did recently against Norwich City or nicking the points late on like they did the game before against West Bromwich Albion.

Those two wins have set them on a historic run of form for the Clarets and they came against promotion chasers who have otherwise been in good form themselves.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson celebrates scoring his side's first goal at Birmingham City

Burnley rank highest on both the home table, they’re unbeaten at the Turf so far this season, and the away table, winning eight of 14 and losing only twice.

North End’s own home form is poor, they’re on a five game losing streak at Deepdale, but their away form is only bettered by Burnley and second placed Sheffield United.

They’ve taken only one point less than the two sides ahead of them when it comes to points amassed on the road, winning 27 points from 14 games with only three defeats.

In fact, since Ryan Lowe took charge at Preston they have had a good record. They ranked seventh when it came to away form after Lowe took over in December 2021,k winning five of their 12 away games in the Championship, drawing three and losing four.

So in total, in the Championship since Lowe’s appointment, PNE have won 13 of their 26 games so far, losing seven and drawing six. And whilst a 50% record may not sound amazing, when it comes to away games, it’s not bad going. Throw in the draws too and that’s 19 out of 26 trips on the road where PNE have come away with a result.

The odds will of course be against them on Saturday, and Burnley will certainly fancy their chances to continue their unbeaten record at Turf Moor, but North End now how to approach away games, it’s their speciality.

