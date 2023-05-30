Who is Preston North End's forgotten Everton loanee who changed his name and is now playing for China?

They looked to the loan market and the Premier League to bring someone in, in the end, it was Everton who gifted the Lilywhites with a young player that they could take to Deepdale. He signed a new two-and-a-half year deal before leaving Goodison Park and was straight into the starting XI for Simon Grayson’s side. Just a day after arriving he played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

Although a centre back by trade, he was often used as a right full back by Grayson, though a knee injury ruled him out for 2 months during his stay at Preston. He then moved out on loan again after his time with PNE, joining Grayson at Sunderland where he was relegated out of the Championship.

Now, however, that youngster is 29. He’s an established international and having played for England’s U17s, U19s and U21s, many might thing he made the grade for the Three Lions in the way that Jordan Pickford has.

Tyias Browning, now Jiang Guangtai, of China in action during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier Final between Japan and China

Instead, Tyias Browning, now known as Jiang Guangtai, is a Chinese international.

In February 2019, he made the bold move to relocate half way across the world to join Guangzhou Evergrande in the Chinese Super League. He made his debut in the AFC CHampions League and then went on to win the CSL title in 2019.

Browning, or Guangtai, qualifies for a Chinese passport through his grandfather and was frozen out of the Guangzhou Evergrande squad at one point by then manager – and former World Cup winning captain – Fabio Cannavaro due to international players rules in the league. Chinese teams can only have four in their squad, and with work being done between the English FA and Chinese FA on Browning’s citizenship and Cannavaro opting elsewhere, the former Toffee could only train with his club. He could not play nor could he be transferred.

It was sorted eventually and the defender has now played 15 times for China and has moved clubs, playing for Shanghai Port (formerly SIPG) alongside former Chelsea star Oscar.