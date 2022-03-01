Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen takes on Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham earlier this season

The Preston North End players who are out of contract in the summer

Preston North End have a number of players in the final four months of their current contracts.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:44 pm

There are eleven of the first-team squad whose deals run out this summer.

North End have options for a further 12 months on two of them, as they do with their four first-year professionals.

These are the players whose contracts are due to end on June 30.

1. Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair joined Preston North End in January 2020 from Celtic, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the time.

Photo: Camerasport

Photo Sales

2. Paul Huntington

He is PNE's longest-serving player and has played 305 games for the club - the last of those in March last year. Highly-regarded at Deepdale despite a lack of action.

Photo: Press Association

Photo Sales

3. Joe Rafferty

The full-back joined PNE in January 2019 from Rochdale. Rafferty has played twice under Ryan Lowe and been on the bench frequently.

Photo: Camerasport

Photo Sales

4. Connor Ripley

The goalkeeper was signed from Middlesbrough in January 2019. Spent time on loan at Salford earlier in the season but has been the main back-up keeper under Ryan Lowe.

Photo: Camerasport

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3