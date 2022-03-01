The Preston North End players who are out of contract in the summer

There are eleven of the first-team squad whose deals run out this summer.
North End have options for a further 12 months on two of them, as they do with their four first-year professionals.
These are the players whose contracts are due to end on June 30.
1. Scott Sinclair
Scott Sinclair joined Preston North End in January 2020 from Celtic, signing a two-and-a-half year deal at the time.
Photo: Camerasport
2. Paul Huntington
He is PNE's longest-serving player and has played 305 games for the club - the last of those in March last year. Highly-regarded at Deepdale despite a lack of action.
Photo: Press Association
3. Joe Rafferty
The full-back joined PNE in January 2019 from Rochdale. Rafferty has played twice under Ryan Lowe and been on the bench frequently.
Photo: Camerasport
4. Connor Ripley
The goalkeeper was signed from Middlesbrough in January 2019. Spent time on loan at Salford earlier in the season but has been the main back-up keeper under Ryan Lowe.
Photo: Camerasport