Where Preston, Bristol City & more will finish in the 2021/22 Championship - according to the bookies

It's set to be another enthralling campaign of shock results, dramatic late goals and, let's be honest, questionable refereeing decisions, in what should be one of the most competitive seasons of second-tier football in some time.

Now, a particularly brutal run of fixtures at the end start or the end of a season can see a side's hopes of promotion or avoiding relegation, and today's fixture release could have left some teams sweating over how their run of matches will affect their overall season objectives.

Here's a look at where the bookies think Preston North End and every other side will finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, following today's big fixture release:

1. 1st - Fulham Current odds of winning the Championship: 11/2. Last season's final table position: 18th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Home to Middlesbrough. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

2. 2nd - West Bromwich Albion Current odds of winning the Championship: 6/1. Last season's final table position: 19th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Away to West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. 3rd - Sheffield United Current odds of winning the Championship: 8/1. Last season's final table position: 20th in the Premier League. First fixture of the season: Home to Birmingham City. Photo: ALEX PANTLING Buy photo

4. 4th - Bournemouth Current odds of winning the Championship: 10/1. Last season's final table position: 6th in the Championship. First fixture of the season: Home to West Bromwich Albion. Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo