Where Preston, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest will finish this season - according to stats experts

Despite there being no fans in the stadium this season, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it's still been a classic campaign, with shock results, stunning goals and a seemingly endless stream of twists and turns consolidating the English second tier's reputation as one of the most unpredictable leagues out there.

With the campaign drawing to a close Preston will already be looking at potential new recruits for the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen their side and improve ahead of next season.

Throughout this season, we've kept an eye on stats experts FiveThirtyEight's intriguing final table predictions, which have covered the title race, relegation and promotion. Here's a look the final 2020/21 Championship table has been tipped to look, and where Preston will finish ahead of the campaign being wrapped up this weekend:

This one is already confirmed, after the Canaries stormed their way to the league title after managing to hold on to the bulk of their Premier League squad. Star man Emi Buendia has scored 14 goals and made 16 assists this season.

Watford can't be caught in second place, and they'll be relieved to have bounced straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking. It'll be interesting to see how exciting starlet Joao Pedro in particular fares in the top tier next season.

The Bees have already locked in their third place finish, and can't be budged. With Championship top scorer Ivan Toney among their ranks, they'll be the side the rest of the play-off contenders desperately want to avoid in the semi-finals.

They've not been in the Premier League since 2018, and will be eager to get back into the top tier ahead of next season. The last time they went up, they stayed there for seven seasons, and even won the League Cup under Michael Laudrup.

Bournemouth could complete the hat-trick of all three relegated Premier League clubs from last season going straight back up. They've still got some quality players among their ranks, including Wales international David Brooks.

Valerien Ismael's turnaround of the Tykes' season has been quite remarkable, and they've earned themselves a play-off spot after storming their way up the table over the past few weeks. Loan star Daryl Dike has been on fire, too.

In the end, the Royals' promotion charge came off the rails, after their stunning start to the season saw them earmarked as potential title-contenders. Still, they'll be hopeful of regrouping and challenging again next season.

When Mick McCarthy came in back in January, the 'new manager bounce' effect saw the Bluebirds briefly flirt with the play-offs, but a subsequent poor run of form led to them falling off the pace.

The Hoops hang on to ninth place, achieving their highest finish since they got promoted back in 2014. They'll need to work hard to hold on to star men Robert Dickie and Lyndon Dikes this summer.

Neil Warnock admitted he was resigned to the fact his side wouldn't make the play-offs some weeks ago, but they're still on track to secure a decent top-half finish. They'll be on the hunt for a top quality striker or two this summer.

The Hatters have been tipped to leapfrog Millwall up into 11th on the final day of the season. Luton are doing a fine job of establishing themselves as a second-tier side, following their back-to-back promotions between 2017 and 2019.

Millwall look set to drop one place this weekend, when they wrap up their season away to Coventry City. Defensive duo Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper have been their star men this season.

Interim head coach Frankie McAvoy is making an excellent case for getting the job on a full-time basis, having galvanised the side following Alex Neil's departure in March. They'll be chasing the play-offs next season, you'd imagine.

It's been another bang average season for the Potters, who still have a number of players on extortionate contracts preventing the club from rebuilding their squad. They were relegated to the second tier in 2018, after ten straight seasons in the Premier League.

Star striker Adam Armstrong has been making all the headlines this season, grabbing 25 goals in the campaign thus far. However, his fine efforts have been undermined by some woeful defending from his teammates.

The season could have been so much worse for Forest, with the start of the campaign seeing them seemingly trying to out-do their arch-rivals Derby in a contest over who could claim the least amount of points.

They've managed to secure survival after getting promoted to the Championship for the first time in eight years last season, and will be rewarded with their return to playing football at the Ricoh Arena next season with fans (hopefully) back in attendance.

Birmingham City don't budge either, and look set to hang onto 18th place. They sold Jude Bellingham for £25m last summer, and it'll be fascinating to see whether they look to splash some cash when the transfer window opens again.

Despite a fairly dismal start to his short-term contract with the Robins, Nigel Pearson managed to land himself a three-year deal. This was celebrated with a 4-1 thrashing at Millwall - their third loss in a row - last weekend.

The Terriers kept the faith with manager Carlos Corberan through thick and thin this season, and they'll be hopeful their investment in the long-term project will be rewarded with a much better showing in the 2021/22 campaign.

There you have it, the data experts have spoken: Derby County will avoid the drop on the final day of the season, with manager Wayne Rooney keeping the Rams up in dramatic style.

The Millers have been tipped to get three points from their final two matches, but that's not enough to keep them up this time around. If they go down, they'll be confident of bouncing straight back up next season, though.

It's heartbreak for the Owls, who are predicted to get relegated next weekend. Wednesday have been battling against the odds from the get-go this season, with a points deduction hampering their efforts to stay up.