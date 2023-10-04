Preston North End last beat Leicester City in a competitive fixture 14-years ago - and so what are the team from that night doing now?

Preston North End face Leicester City at the King Power Arena in the EFL Championship on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to West Brom at Deepdale last Saturday, and are in need of a response. Leicester however provide a stern test, with the Foxes second in the table after beating Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Enzo Maresca's men had been on the tails of Ryan Lowe's side when they were top, and now it is Preston who are doing the hunting, as they hope to get back into the automatic promotion picture.

Preston won't move a place tonight with a win but can close the gap on Leicester to one point, and go to within two of new leaders Ipswich Town.

As a result of Preston's few years in League One, until their promotion in 2015, and Leicester's years dining in the Premier League, this fixture hasn't been one we've seen for a while. Both sides played in a friendly last year, but this will the first competitive meeting between the two sides since January 15, 2011.

You have to go back to September 26, 2009, which is exactly 14-years and eight days ago to the last time Preston won at Leicester. Preston at the time sealed their fifth consecutive win at the formerly named Walker's Stadium, and had just gone third.

Neil Mellor opened the scoring before Chris Brown doubled their lead. Bruno Berner pulled a goal back for the hosts, but Alan Irvine’s men held on for the victory.

Are you interested in seeing what that team is up to now? Flick through the pages to see who is doing what since that last win in Leicester.

Andy Longergan Preston North End hero. Made 231 appearances for the club but since leaving Deepdale has mainly been a back-up or third choice goalkeeper. He's currently on the books of Everton, but has yet to make a competitive appearance.

Neil Collins Manager of Barnsley. He was at Preston on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and then joined them permanently in January. He featured for Leeds United, Sheffield United and Port Vale after before going to Tampa Bay Rowdies. He returned to England this summer to replace Michael Duff.

Liam Chilvers According to his Linked In, he is now working in the 'law practice industry'.