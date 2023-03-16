When Preston North End won their SIXTH away game in a row with win over Middlesbrough
Preston North End made it six away wins in a row thanks to a victory over this weekend’s opposition Middlesbrough back in 2019.
Preston had to do it the hard way on Teesside after Boro took the lead through Ashley Fletcher just after the half hour mark. The game was turned on its head as Daniel Ayala was given a red card 61 mintues into the game, Paul Gallagher taking full advantage. The Spanaird was given his marching orders for a tackle on Brandon Barker which resulted in a free kick for the away side – and Gallagher scored it.
It was 100 career goals for the timeless midfielder and a way back into the game for North End.
PNE left it late, but nine minutes from the end Jayden Stockley headed Alex Neil’s side into the lead. That header gave the Lilywhites their first win at the Riverside since 1972.