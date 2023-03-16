When Preston North End won their SIXTH away game in a row with win over Middlesbrough

Preston had to do it the hard way on Teesside after Boro took the lead through Ashley Fletcher just after the half hour mark. The game was turned on its head as Daniel Ayala was given a red card 61 mintues into the game, Paul Gallagher taking full advantage. The Spanaird was given his marching orders for a tackle on Brandon Barker which resulted in a free kick for the away side – and Gallagher scored it.