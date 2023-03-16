News you can trust since 1886
When Preston North End won their SIXTH away game in a row with win over Middlesbrough

Preston North End made it six away wins in a row thanks to a victory over this weekend’s opposition Middlesbrough back in 2019.

By Tom Sandells
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Preston had to do it the hard way on Teesside after Boro took the lead through Ashley Fletcher just after the half hour mark. The game was turned on its head as Daniel Ayala was given a red card 61 mintues into the game, Paul Gallagher taking full advantage. The Spanaird was given his marching orders for a tackle on Brandon Barker which resulted in a free kick for the away side – and Gallagher scored it.

It was 100 career goals for the timeless midfielder and a way back into the game for North End.

PNE left it late, but nine minutes from the end Jayden Stockley headed Alex Neil’s side into the lead. That header gave the Lilywhites their first win at the Riverside since 1972.

Preston North End's Ben Pearson celebrates after the final whistle

1. Pearo loves it

Preston North End's Ben Pearson celebrates after the final whistle

Middlesbrough's Jordan Hugill shields the ball from Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

2. DJ chases a former teammate

Middlesbrough's Jordan Hugill shields the ball from Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

Referee Keith Stroud shows Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala the red card

3. Off you go

Referee Keith Stroud shows Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala the red card

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 1-1

4. Gally gets PNE on the scoresheet

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 1-1

