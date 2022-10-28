When Preston North End won for the first time in 13 games against Middlesbrough thanks to late winner in 2019
Preston North End finally managed to secure a league win against Middlesbrough in 2019, at the 14th time of trying.
By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
Although PNE had tasted success in the FA Cup, it was their only win against Boro in 17 games from 1972 all the way through to 2019.
In the end, a 2-1 win at the Riverside gave the Lilwyhites, then playing in green, the win for boss Alex Neil.
Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for the home side before a Paul Gallagher free kick levelled things up. Daniel Ayala was sent off just after the hour with Jayden Stockley scoring a header with just nine minutes to go to seal all three points.
