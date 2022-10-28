News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Ben Pearson celebrates after the final whistle.

When Preston North End won for the first time in 13 games against Middlesbrough thanks to late winner in 2019

Preston North End finally managed to secure a league win against Middlesbrough in 2019, at the 14th time of trying.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

Although PNE had tasted success in the FA Cup, it was their only win against Boro in 17 games from 1972 all the way through to 2019.

In the end, a 2-1 win at the Riverside gave the Lilwyhites, then playing in green, the win for boss Alex Neil.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for the home side before a Paul Gallagher free kick levelled things up. Daniel Ayala was sent off just after the hour with Jayden Stockley scoring a header with just nine minutes to go to seal all three points.

1. DJ chases Hugill

Middlesbrough's Jordan Hugill shields the ball from Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. Gally scores

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 1-1.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. Trio celebrate

Preston North End's Ben Pearson celebrates with Daniel Johnson after the match with Lukas Nmecha.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Gally and Rudd celebrate

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher and Declan Rudd celebrates after the match.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

MiddlesbroughAlex NeilPaul GallagherJayden Stockley
