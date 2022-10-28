Although PNE had tasted success in the FA Cup, it was their only win against Boro in 17 games from 1972 all the way through to 2019.

In the end, a 2-1 win at the Riverside gave the Lilwyhites, then playing in green, the win for boss Alex Neil.

Ashley Fletcher opened the scoring for the home side before a Paul Gallagher free kick levelled things up. Daniel Ayala was sent off just after the hour with Jayden Stockley scoring a header with just nine minutes to go to seal all three points.

1. DJ chases Hugill Middlesbrough's Jordan Hugill shields the ball from Preston North End's Daniel Johnson. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. Gally scores Preston North End's Paul Gallagher scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 1-1. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3. Trio celebrate Preston North End's Ben Pearson celebrates with Daniel Johnson after the match with Lukas Nmecha. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4. Gally and Rudd celebrate Preston North End's Paul Gallagher and Declan Rudd celebrates after the match. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales