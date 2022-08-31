When Preston North End put six past Jordan Pickford to record their biggest win of the season

North End would go on to lose in the play-off semi final against Rotherham United but secured their biggest win of the season not long before, on April 12 2014.

Amongst the Cumbrian’s ranks was then future North End goalkeeper, and current England no.1, Jordan Pickford who won’t fondly remember that trip to Deepdale.

Another future North Ender was Brad Potts, who came through the ranks at Carlisle, who started the game in midfield. David Amoo, who had left PNE and found his way to Brunton Park, also started.

North End took the lead after 10 mintues as Stuart Beavon scored a free kick before Alan Browne doubled the advantage. Gary Madine pulled one back for the visitors with four minutes to go until half time.

Lee Holmes scored quickly into the second half and Craig Davies netted a 26-minute hat-trick to cap off the scoring in emphatic fashion.

PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Keane, Clarke, King, Laird, Holmes, Browne, Kilkenny, Gallagher, Davies, Beavon.

Carlisle Starting XI: Pickford, Chimbonda, Browne, O’Hanlon, Chantler, Potts, Redmond, Symington, Thirlwell, Amoo, Madine.

1. Beavon and Gallagher celebrate Preston North End's Stuart Beavon celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Paul Gallagher. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

2. Simon Grayson on the touchline Preston North End's Manager Simon Grayson shouts instructions to his team. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

3. Jordan Pickford Carlisle United's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford watches on. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

4. Holmes scores Preston North End's Lee Holmes scores his sides third goal shooting past Carlisle United's Paul Thirlwell. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales