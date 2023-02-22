Preston North End managed to drag themselves off the bottom of the Championship as they beat Wigan Athletic at Deepdale in 2018.

Alex Neil’s men went a goal up through Tom Barkhuizen in the first half before Callum Robinson doubled their lead in the second half.

Darron Gibson was given his marching orders five minutes after PNE made it two, but the home side did not stand there.

Paul Gallagher made it three with four minutes to go in the game, with Robinson adding a fourth in stoppage time.

The win saw PNE leapfrog Hull City and Ipswich Town, 12 games into the Championship season, with Neil’s side amassing only nine points thanks to the win over the Latics but still in the relegation zone at that point in the season, going into the first international break.

