When Preston North End put FOUR past Wigan Athletic at Deepdale to get off the foot of Championship table

Preston North End managed to drag themselves off the bottom of the Championship as they beat Wigan Athletic at Deepdale in 2018.

By Tom Sandells
2 minutes ago

Alex Neil’s men went a goal up through Tom Barkhuizen in the first half before Callum Robinson doubled their lead in the second half.

Darron Gibson was given his marching orders five minutes after PNE made it two, but the home side did not stand there.

Paul Gallagher made it three with four minutes to go in the game, with Robinson adding a fourth in stoppage time.

The win saw PNE leapfrog Hull City and Ipswich Town, 12 games into the Championship season, with Neil’s side amassing only nine points thanks to the win over the Latics but still in the relegation zone at that point in the season, going into the first international break.

1. Robbo celebrates

Preston North End's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

2. It's a bit sunny...

Preston North End fans look on and shield their eyes

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

3. Time to go...

Wigan Athletic's Darron Gibson is shown a red card by referee Lee Probert

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

4. The two gaffers

Preston North End manager Alex Neil reacts with Wigan boss Paul Cook in the background

Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

