When Preston North End met Liverpool at Deepdale in the FA Cup in 2009

The sides will meet at Deepdale in the week beginning October 25, the tie certain to be a sell-out and likely to be chosen for live television broadcast.

North End and the Reds met in pre-season friendlies two summers running in 2013 and 2014, however this will be their first competitive meeting since January 3, 2009.

That is when they met in the FA Cup third round at Deepdale, Liverpool winning 2-0 with Albert Riera and Fernando Torres finding the net.

Preston North End striker Jon Parkin gets to grips with Liverpool's Jamie Carragher at Deepdale in January 2009

At the time PNE were managed by Alan Irvine and Liverpool by Rafa Benitez.

In front of a 23,046 capacity crowd, the sides produced a pulsating clash in a teatime kick-off..

Liverpool took a 26th minute lead, Spanish international Riera blasting home a shot from the edge of the box past Preston keeper Andrew Lonergan.

The visitors had Steven Gerrard driving their midfield, with Jamie Carragher in defence.

PNE pair Ross Wallace and Sean St Ledger blocked Steven Gerrard's shot

North End had the ball in the net 17 minutes from time, Sean St Ledger heading home.

But the celebrations were halted by the effort being disallowed because of a foul by Jon Parkin on Carragher.

In the closing stages PNE pushed forward looking for an equaliser and Liverpool broke away to score their second goal - Gerrard setting up a simple finish for Torres.

Lilywhites boss Irvine said afterwards: "Our lads have been excited ever since the draw, and that was because they wanted to play against Liverpool's big stars.

"It has been an education for them. For Sean St Ledger to be facing Fernando Torres was a great education for him.

"I knew Steven Gerrard would play well, he is fantastic, top class, and I knew he would do that. I have very rarely seen him do anything less than that."