When Preston North End made it eight wins in a row on their way to promotion
Preston North End secured their eight win in a row back in 2014, a start their season that helped set them up for promotion.
PNE travelled to Leyton Oreint on October 28 in 2014 as they secured their seventh league win in a row and eight in all competitions.
In fact, North End only lost two of their opening 18 games of the season with their visit to the capital their 18th, before losing their next two games.
Callum Robinson and Paul Huntington scored in each half to give Simon Grayson’s side all three points against an Orient side that had been beaten in the League One play-off final the season before, and went on to be relegated.
PNE Starting XI: Jones, Wiseman, Huntington, King, Buchanan, Humphrey, Kilkenny (Browne, 85’), Welsh, Gallagher (Davies, 62’), Robinson (Clarke, 73’), Garner.
PNE subs not used: Stuckman, Laird, Brownhill, Reid.
Leyton Orient Starting XI: Woods, Baudry, Cuthbert, Lowry, Omozusi, Bartley, Cox, McAnuff, Pritchard (Wright, 56’), Plasmati (Batt, 65’), Simpson (Kashket, 90’).
Leyton Orient subs not used: Grainger, Ling, Lee, Dagnall.