News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

When Preston North End came out on top at Turf Moor with Sean Dyche's Burnley on the way to the title

Preston North End will be looking to channel their counterparts from the 2015/16 season on Saturday as they travel to Turf Moor looking to get one over champions elect Burnley.

By Tom Sandells
2 minutes ago

PNE made the trip to East Lancashire in December 2015 with Sean Dyche’s side looking to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League the season before.

Andre Gray was their main threat that season, scoring over 20 goals to help fire the Clarets to the Championship title, but they couldn’t triumph against North End on home turf.

Will Keane – playing up against brother Michael who was in the Burnley defence – and Daniel Johnson scored the goals on the night to give Simon Grayson’s side a 2-0 win.

Of that side back in 2015, there are still three players invovled in North End’s side – Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Greg Cunningham – with Paul Gallagher now amongst the coaching staff.

1. DJ makes it two

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson scores his team's second goal

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Clarkey and Hunts love it

Preston North End's Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington celebrate after Daniel Johnson scored the second goal

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Keane celebrates

Preston's Will Keane celebrates his goal against Burnley in the Championship game at Turf Moor

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. The Keane brothers

Preston North End's Will Keane, left, holds onto Burnley's Michael Keane

Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BurnleyTurf MoorSean DycheDaniel Johnson