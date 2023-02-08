Preston North End will be looking to channel their counterparts from the 2015/16 season on Saturday as they travel to Turf Moor looking to get one over champions elect Burnley.

PNE made the trip to East Lancashire in December 2015 with Sean Dyche’s side looking to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League the season before.

Andre Gray was their main threat that season, scoring over 20 goals to help fire the Clarets to the Championship title, but they couldn’t triumph against North End on home turf.

Will Keane – playing up against brother Michael who was in the Burnley defence – and Daniel Johnson scored the goals on the night to give Simon Grayson’s side a 2-0 win.

Of that side back in 2015, there are still three players invovled in North End’s side – Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Greg Cunningham – with Paul Gallagher now amongst the coaching staff.

