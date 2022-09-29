When Preston North End beat Sunderland thanks to their two Ireland internationals
Preston North End lef tthe Stadium of Light with all three points when Saturday’s two sides met in 2018.
Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson both scored in the second half in the North East as snow fell on the two sides - in March.
It was Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship having been in the Premier League and after Simon Grayson’s departure to the Stadium of Light he was sacked and replaced by former Wales manager Chris Coleman for when Alex Neil’s side arrived.
The win was North End’s third in four games, though they went on to lose their next three before a strong finish to the season, winning four and drawing one of their final five.