When Preston North End beat Sunderland thanks to their two Ireland internationals

Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson both scored in the second half in the North East as snow fell on the two sides - in March.

It was Sunderland’s first season back in the Championship having been in the Premier League and after Simon Grayson’s departure to the Stadium of Light he was sacked and replaced by former Wales manager Chris Coleman for when Alex Neil’s side arrived.

The win was North End’s third in four games, though they went on to lose their next three before a strong finish to the season, winning four and drawing one of their final five.

Preston's Josh Earl takes a shot at goal with Sunderland's Adam Matthews trying to block.

Preston's Paul Huntington heads the ball with Sunderland's John O'Shea defending.

Ben Pearson on the ball during PNE's win over Sunderland.

Sunderland's Lee Camp gets a hand to the ball stopping Preston's Daniel Johnson from scoring.