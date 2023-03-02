When Preston North End and Watford shared the spoils in high-scoring draw
Preston North End had to settle for a share of the spoils when they travelled to Watford in 2011.
The Lilywhites took the lead at Vicarage Road through Sean St Ledger in the first minute of the game and doubled their advantage through Leon Clarke – netting his first since joining on loan from QPR - before half time.
But the Hornets rallied in the second half and got a goal back through Matt Whichelow before Adam Thompson completed the comeback for the home side to grab a point.
It meant PNE’s two-month wait for a win went on, with Phil Brown’s side bottom of the Championship and the new boss waiting to pick up his first win in charge. The draw left Preston nine points adrift from safety at the foot of the table, in a season that would see them drop into League One.