When PNE scored five to set up play-off place

Lee Holmes opened the scoring before Bailey Wright added a second for PNE before Shaun Miller got a goal back for the Shrews two minutes before half time.
Paul Gallagher scored his first goal of the day just before the hour mark, adding his second four minutes later. Luke Summerfield scored after 78 minutes but Gallagher completed his hat trick three minutes later to confirm the result and round off the scoring.
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Clarke (Humphrey 46’), Laird, Wright, King, Browne, Holmes (Brownhill, 72’), Welsh, Beavon, Davies (Garner, 64’), Gallagher.
PNE subs not used: Stuckman, Buchanan Kilkenny, C. Davies.
1. Preston North End's Lee Holmes celebrates scoring the opening goal Photo by Stephen White/CameraSport Football - The Football League Sky Bet League One - Preston North End v Shrewsbury Town - Monday 21st April 2014 - Deepdale - Preston © CameraSport - 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End's Lee Holmes celebrates scoring the opening goal
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates the first goal of his hat-trick and his teams third goal Photo by Stephen White/CameraSport Football - The Football League Sky Bet League One - Preston North End v Shrewsbury Town - Monday 21st April 2014 - Deepdale - Preston © CameraSport - 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates the first goal of his hat-trick and his teams third goal.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
3. Preston North End's Stuart Beavon is tackled by Shrewsbury Town's Dominic Iorfa before he can shoot past goalkeeper Chris Weale Photo by Stephen White/CameraSport Football - The Football League Sky Bet League One - Preston North End v Shrewsbury Town - Monday 21st April 2014 - Deepdale - Preston © CameraSport - 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End's Stuart Beavon is tackled by Shrewsbury Town's Dominic Iorfa before he can shoot past goalkeeper Chris Weale.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring the third goal of his hat-trick and his teams fifth goal with team-mate Alan Browne Photo by Stephen White/CameraSport Football - The Football League Sky Bet League One - Preston North End v Shrewsbury Town - Monday 21st April 2014 - Deepdale - Preston © CameraSport - 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring the third goal of his hat-trick and his teams fifth goal with team-mate Alan Browne.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White