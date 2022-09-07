News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Alan Browne.

When PNE scored five to set up play-off place

Preston North End put five past Shrewsbury Town in April 2014 in a 5-2 win to help set themselves up for the play-offs.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:38 pm

Lee Holmes opened the scoring before Bailey Wright added a second for PNE before Shaun Miller got a goal back for the Shrews two minutes before half time.

Paul Gallagher scored his first goal of the day just before the hour mark, adding his second four minutes later. Luke Summerfield scored after 78 minutes but Gallagher completed his hat trick three minutes later to confirm the result and round off the scoring.

PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Clarke (Humphrey 46’), Laird, Wright, King, Browne, Holmes (Brownhill, 72’), Welsh, Beavon, Davies (Garner, 64’), Gallagher.

PNE subs not used: Stuckman, Buchanan Kilkenny, C. Davies.

Preston North End's Lee Holmes celebrates scoring the opening goal

Preston North End's Lee Holmes celebrates scoring the opening goal

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates the first goal of his hat-trick and his teams third goal

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates the first goal of his hat-trick and his teams third goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Preston North End's Stuart Beavon is tackled by Shrewsbury Town's Dominic Iorfa before he can shoot past goalkeeper Chris Weale

Preston North End's Stuart Beavon is tackled by Shrewsbury Town's Dominic Iorfa before he can shoot past goalkeeper Chris Weale.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring the third goal of his hat-trick and his teams fifth goal with team-mate Alan Browne

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher celebrates scoring the third goal of his hat-trick and his teams fifth goal with team-mate Alan Browne.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Paul GallagherLuke Summerfield
