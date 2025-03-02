PNE beat Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will learn their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Sunday evening.

The Lilywhites are into the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1966, after beating Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane scored the goals for Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Bournemouth saw off Wolves on penalties, Crystal Palace beat Millwall and Manchester City came from behind to knock out Plymouth Argyle. The first round of 16 tie was on Friday night as Cardiff City were beaten by Aston Villa.

Will Keane celebrates | Paul ELLIS / AFP

Two more games take place on Sunday: Newcastle United host Brighton at 13:45 before Fulham’s clash at Manchester United (16:30). The final tie of the round is on Monday night with Nottingham Forest heading to Ipswich Town.

FA Cup quarter-final draw details

Denis Irwin and Danny Murphy will conduct the quarter-final draw following United’s match against the Cottagers. With that kicking off at half four the draw - assuming there is a result in 90 minutes - will be around 18:30-19:00.

The draw is being broadcast on BBC One and can also be watched through the BBC’s official social media channels - X, Instagram and Facebook. If you cannot tune in then the Lancashire Post will be running a live text blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have collected £460,000 in prize money so far in the FA Cup, having knocked out Charlton Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Burnley. Teams who progress through the quarter-final will earn another £450,000 from the competition prize fund.

Quarter-Final ball numbers: 1. Preston North End 2. Aston Villa 3. Crystal Palace 4. Manchester United or Fulham 5. Newcastle or Brighton 6. AFC Bournemouth 7. Manchester City 8. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town

Your next PNE read: Scott Parker's take on Burnley players not shaking hands with Milutin Osmajic and 3-0 loss to Preston