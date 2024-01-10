Contract status of the entire Preston North End squad after midfielder signs new deal
Contract overview at Deepdale after Preston North End midfielder's new deal
Preston North End tied Ali McCann down to a new contract last week, ahead of the trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup.
North End's number 13 became the second senior player to pen fresh terms this campaign, with Brad Potts having extended his deal back in September. Youngsters James Pradic and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile have also penned new contracts this season.
Here is the current contract state of play at PNE. (*contains one-year option)
