Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is chased by Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne

When England players have turned out against Preston North End

England got their European Championship campaign off to a fine start when they beat Croatia 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 6:35 pm

Raheem Sterling's scored England s winner in the second half, latching on to a pass from Kalvin Phillips.

Here we have a look back in pictures at the games when some of the England players have come up against Preston North End in the last few years.

1. Jordan Pickford

The England keeper spent half-a-season on loan with PNE in 2015 but had previously faced them playing for Carlisle and Bradford.

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

2. Kyle Walker

England's right-back Kyle Walker faced PNE playing for Sheffield United

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Tyrone Mings

Tyrone Mings was in the Bournemouth defence when SImon Makienok netted a hat-trick to sink them in the League Cup.

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

4. Kieran Trippier

England's left-back Kieran Trippier scored for Burnley against PNE in the League Cup in August 2013.

Photo: Andrew Smith

Buy photo
EnglandWembleyKalvin Phillips
Next Page
Page 1 of 4