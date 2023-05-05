News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
35 minutes ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
50 minutes ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
7 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

When Aiden McGeady and Simon Grayson returned to Preston North End with Sunderland looking to reach the Premier League

Preston North End will welcome Sunderland to Deepdale on Monday, the visitors looking to earn a place in the play-offs.

By Tom Sandells
Published 5th May 2023, 14:00 BST

They would make the top six at the first time of asking should results go their way, having spent the last four seasons in League One.

After coming down from the Premier League, the Black Cats had a shock as they were immediately relegated again into the third tier. In their attempts to get back into the Premier League, Sunderland came in for then PNE boss Simon Grayson, who departed Deepdale from the North East but was quickly back in the September of the same season.

Alex Neil was instead in charge of the Lilywhites and saw his side go behind just before the half hour mark. In the second half however the home side battled back, Josh Harrop getting them level before a volley from Jordan Hugill gave the home side the lead.

Former hero Aiden McGeady had joined Grayson at Sunderland and he scored their second goal, wheeling away to celebrate away from the away fans after a bit of jeering from the home fans throughout the game.

Unfortunately for Grayson, he was no longer in his post for the reverse fixture as he was sacked at the end of October.

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate Sean Maguire

1. Harrop celebrates

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammate Sean Maguire Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Sunderland's John O'Shea reacts after Preston North End's Jordan Hugill made the score 2-1

2. Hugill puts PNE in front

Sunderland's John O'Shea reacts after Preston North End's Jordan Hugill made the score 2-1 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Preston North End fans celebrate after their side take the lead

3. PNE fans in full voice

Preston North End fans celebrate after their side take the lead Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson and Jordan Hugill

4. Harrop laps it up

Preston North End's Josh Harrop celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson and Jordan Hugill Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Simon GraysonAiden McGeadyPremier LeagueSunderlandDeepdaleAlex NeilNorth EastLeague One