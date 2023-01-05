When a win over Huddersfield Town was Preston North End's best moment in 17 games

Preston North End pulled off an important win against Huddersfield Town just a couple of years ago in 2021 as Alex Neil neared the end of his reign at Depedale.

The win in PR1 over the Terriers was one of just three in 17 games and was one of only three occasion where North End won by three goals across the whole campaign.

The victory at Deepdale came behind closed doors, as was the whole season due to Covid. It was PNE’s only success in nine games that culminated in the sacking of Neil.

Brad Potts opened the scoring for PNE before Ched Evans made it two after half time, with 10 minutes to go Scott Sinclair made it three.

1. Potts opens the scoring Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game Photo: Tim Markland Photo Sales

2. Potts scores Preston North End's Brad Potts scores his side's first goal Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

3. Iversen gathers Preston North End's Daniel Iversen gathers under pressure Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

4. Anthony Gordon Preston North End's Anthony Gordon on the ball Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales