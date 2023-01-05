News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

When a win over Huddersfield Town was Preston North End's best moment in 17 games

Preston North End pulled off an important win against Huddersfield Town just a couple of years ago in 2021 as Alex Neil neared the end of his reign at Depedale.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

The win in PR1 over the Terriers was one of just three in 17 games and was one of only three occasion where North End won by three goals across the whole campaign.

The victory at Deepdale came behind closed doors, as was the whole season due to Covid. It was PNE’s only success in nine games that culminated in the sacking of Neil.

Brad Potts opened the scoring for PNE before Ched Evans made it two after half time, with 10 minutes to go Scott Sinclair made it three.

1. Potts opens the scoring

Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Photo: Tim Markland

Photo Sales

2. Potts scores

Preston North End's Brad Potts scores his side's first goal

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

3. Iversen gathers

Preston North End's Daniel Iversen gathers under pressure

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

4. Anthony Gordon

Preston North End's Anthony Gordon on the ball

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3