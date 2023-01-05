When a win over Huddersfield Town was Preston North End's best moment in 17 games
Preston North End pulled off an important win against Huddersfield Town just a couple of years ago in 2021 as Alex Neil neared the end of his reign at Depedale.
The win in PR1 over the Terriers was one of just three in 17 games and was one of only three occasion where North End won by three goals across the whole campaign.
The victory at Deepdale came behind closed doors, as was the whole season due to Covid. It was PNE’s only success in nine games that culminated in the sacking of Neil.
Brad Potts opened the scoring for PNE before Ched Evans made it two after half time, with 10 minutes to go Scott Sinclair made it three.