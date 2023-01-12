When a Preston North End manager got one over his old team in win over Norwich City
Preston North End face Norwich City this weekend in the Championship and it is a fixture that the home side have had success in over previous years.
Back in 2019, PNE were the better side at Deepdale against the Champions elect. The Canaries finished the campaign on 94 points and lost only six times across their Championship season, one of which came in PR1.
Ben Davies, who scored twice in his time at PNE, scored the opening goal, with Paul Gallagher adding a second from the spot and Sean Maguire making it three. Teemu Pukki netted a consolation goal in second half stoppage time.