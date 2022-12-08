News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen celebrates scoring his side's first goal

When a late goal for Preston North End all but sealed Blackburn Rovers' relegation to League One

As Preston North End prepare to get back into action this weekend at Ewood Park, we look back at a previous game in East Lancashire.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

As the end of the 2016/17 season closed in, PNE travelled to face Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts were struggling to keep themselves away from the relegation zone.

Tom Barkhuizen gave Simon Grayson’s side the lead before goals from Eliott Bennett and Craig Conway turned the game on its head.

But on loan winger Aiden McGeady was the man of the moment as he placed his shot into the back of the net from skipper Tom Clarke’s cross, in the final minute of the game.

The result in the end proved to be a big one for Rovers’ season, the two points they could have had would have been enough to keep them in the division. In the end, they went down to League One on goal difference and sealed an instant return to the Championship the following season.

1. Huntington wins it

Preston North End's Paul Huntington comes out on top against Blackburn Rovers' Marvin Emnes

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

2. Barkhuizen opens the scoring

Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen scores the opening goal

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

3. Discussions to be had

Preston North End prepare to restart the game after Blackburn Rovers take the lead

Photo: CameraSport - Rachel Holborn

Photo Sales

4. The Gallaghers

Preston North End's Paul Gallagher and Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher

Photo: CameraSport - Rachel Holborn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Blackburn RoversLeague OneAiden McGeadyEast Lancashire