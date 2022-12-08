As Preston North End prepare to get back into action this weekend at Ewood Park, we look back at a previous game in East Lancashire.

As the end of the 2016/17 season closed in, PNE travelled to face Tony Mowbray’s side as the hosts were struggling to keep themselves away from the relegation zone.

Tom Barkhuizen gave Simon Grayson’s side the lead before goals from Eliott Bennett and Craig Conway turned the game on its head.

But on loan winger Aiden McGeady was the man of the moment as he placed his shot into the back of the net from skipper Tom Clarke’s cross, in the final minute of the game.

The result in the end proved to be a big one for Rovers’ season, the two points they could have had would have been enough to keep them in the division. In the end, they went down to League One on goal difference and sealed an instant return to the Championship the following season.

