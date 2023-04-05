News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
3 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
3 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

When a Callum Robinson double gave Preston North End the win at QPR

Preston North End head to London this weekend in the search of back to back Championship wins with Queens Park Rangers standing in their way.

By Tom Sandells
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

They will be hoping for a repeat of their trip at this time of year in 2018, where they won 2-1. Callum Robinson was the man to score both goals, although Alan Browne did see his header nodded over the line by the winger.

North End had to win the points the hard way, going behind thanks to Matt Smith’s goal after 13 minutes but their no.37 netted on the stroke of half time and midway through the second half to make sure maximum points returned with them to the North West.

Preston North End's fans celebrate victory at the end of the match

1. 1

Preston North End's fans celebrate victory at the end of the match Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Josh Harrop on the ball

2. 2

Preston North End's Josh Harrop on the ball Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Tom Clarke heads the ball into the goal only to see his effort disallowed.

3. 3

Preston North End's Tom Clarke heads the ball into the goal only to see his effort disallowed. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Preston North End's Billy Bodin, Alan Browne and Ben Pearson appeal to referee Robert Jones.

4. 4

Preston North End's Billy Bodin, Alan Browne and Ben Pearson appeal to referee Robert Jones. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
QPRLondonNorth West