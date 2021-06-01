What the bookies think of Preston North End's promotion chances from the Championship next season

Odds for the forthcoming campaign were released after the play-offs were completed and the Lilywhites are down as a long shot.

Sky Bet have them as 12/1 for promotion, with only four clubs below them in the betting – Luton and Huddersfield at 14/1, Peterborough who are 16/1 and Blackpool 20/1.

Coventry City are also being offered at 12/1.

North End finished 13th in the Championship after a strong finish to last season, with five wins, two draws and one defeat during Frankie McAvoy’s interim reign.

That run landed the Scot the Deepdale head coach job full-time last month.

Not surprisingly, the three clubs who have just come down from the Premier League are favourites to go straight back up.

Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are both 13/8, with Sheffield United 3/1.

Preston North End players celebrate their winner against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season

The Baggies are currently on the look-out for a new manager after Sam Allardyce stepped down.

Last week the Blades filled their manager vacancy, appointing former Watford and Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović.

Bournemouth and Swansea who both lost in the play-offs, are next in the betting at 10/3 and 9/2 respectively.

Then, rather surprisingly, come Nottingham Forest at 11/2. Forest finished 17th last month, nine points behind North End.

Barnsley, the other side beaten in the play-offs, are 13/2 for promotion.

The same odds are being offered on Cardiff, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Middlesbrough and Stoke.

Birmingham and newly-promoted Hull City are 15/2, with Blackburn 9/1.

Bristol City and Millwall both come in at 10/1.

Sky Bet have not offered a price for Derby, presumably pending the outcome of disciplinary action against the Rams which could lead to a point deduction.

Other bookies have, with them down in the bottom three in the betting.

The odds will change as the transfer market grinds into life. The three relegated clubs will have their fall softened by parachute payments.

Swansea’s parachute payments have now ended after three seasons out of the Premier League.