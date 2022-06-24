What next for Preston North End in the transfer market as pre-season approaches

Freddie Woodman joined the club on a three-year-deal on Tuesday, a move that had been in the works for some time.

North End had taken their time getting the 25-year-old through the door, wanting to make sure the deal was right for them. They were keen to make the deal a permanent one and solve their goalkeeping issue once and for all, but for that to happen it took time to work out the deal and it was more expensive.

But the question now is, where do PNE go from here?

Brad Potts filled in at wing back last season, despite being a midfielder by trade.

They are after getting more bodies through the door, that is no secret, and in an ideal world they would have all their business done by now and a host of fresh faces would be pulling up to Euxton on Monday morning.

This, however, is not an ideal world.

The transfer market is constantly changing and evolving and there will be the opportunities to bring players in. Some may require more patience, for example if Cameron Archer was to return to Deepdale this season it would be later on in the summer, once Aston Villa and boss Steven Gerrard have taken another look at him.

There were a number of key positions that need strengthening this summer and it is worth noting we are only currently still in June, there is plenty of time for deals to be done.

North End are getting on with one full back in particular and that should be an area of priority.

There have been half a dozen strikers put into the club by agents which are currently being checked out, including Andre Gray and Nahki Wells.

There is a lot of optimism around the club and the supporters are buying into Ryan Lowe’s vision, but they are also beginning to get a little restless.

The Lilywhites must secure at least one full back over the coming weeks – and preferably one for each side – and a goalscorer would never be turned away.