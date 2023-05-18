What does Preston North End's retained list mean for their potential summer business?

The list was quite anticipated, with many fans keen to see who would be kept on beyond the summer but also for what could be inferred from their choices on which deals they looked to extend.

In the end, the retained list is one that is quite easy to summarise. Basically, all of them are wanted to be retained. That is, when it comes to senior players. It will be of no surprise to anyone that Matthew Olosunde, who had been transfer listed for the last 12 months, is set to part ways with the club – North End unable to move him on since last summer.

Where it got interesting for PNE’s retained list would be the five regular first team players and whether the club would look to keep them around, be turned down or look to move some on. It would give those on the outside an indication of what they plan to do in the summer, and in the end, we’re almost none-the-wiser.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

Firstly, a one-year option in Ben Woodburn’s contract has been triggered. North End always held that option and they have decided to keep the midfielder around for another year. He was a consistent option off the bench for Ryan Lowe and spoke glowingly of the club – he’s also not costing the club much in wages – so provides another body.

Greg Cunningham and Daniel Johnson have both been offered new deals, though are yet to accept. The former is currently out for the next few months through injury whilst Johnson will likely have to take a pay cut to stay on in PR1. They’re both senior members of the squad who Lowe knows he can rely upon, and certainly with the individual brilliance that the Jamaican can possess, it makes sense to keep them around.

Josh Onomah impressed in flashes towards the end of the season but was also hampered by fitness and a lack thereof. With a pre-season behind him, he could be an exciting asset for the Lilywhites next season. Again, it makes sense to keep him around.

But if PNE are willing to hold on to what they have, and with four loan players departing the club, could that mean there will be fewer new additions in the summer?

The club are still keen on exploring the loan market, so it is not that the gaps left will instead be filled up with permanent deals. Lowe has spoken in the past about wanting a thin squad, although he may have spread himself too thin this season, perhaps we can expect greater numbers going into next season.

With a dribbler and a maverick type hopefully on the way, as Lowe has previously spoken about wanting to bring in players like that in the past, where will the current crop fit in?

Woodburn played a bit part last season and must be happy to do the same this time around, time will tell whether the other four players accept their new deals but as things stand, it seems like more of the same for PNE as we look ahead to the summer.

Whether or not the likes of Johnson and Onomah accept new deals could change their approach in the summer, two playmaking midfielders whose quality is very difficult to replace – particularly in North End’s price range. Should Brady turn down his deal they have no left wing backs at the club, and only two left-footers contracted. They would also potentially have to replace the experience and reliability of Cunningham, who never once let his side down last term.