What can Preston North End expect from visitors Posh on Saturday?

Posh were two goals to the good against Cardiff City in midweek before surrendering their advantage and having to settle for a point, conceding both goals in the final 10 minutes – the equaliser six minutes into stoppage time.

They have had a very middling start to life back in the Championship, drawing, winning and losing once.

They opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Luton Town, before beating Derby County 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows celebrates scoring the opening goal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff

They have also kept all of their star performers from their League One success.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 31 league goals last season and exciting forward Siriki Dembele has stayed on with Posh despite reports of a transfer request not too long ago.

The latter has two in two but is struggling for fitness, as is Clarke-Harris.

The pair are still trying to get up to speed and two-goal hero from Cardiff City’s comeback Aden Flint credited Clarke-Harris’ substitution as the reason they were able to get themselves back into the game.

Harrsion Burrows has also been catching the headlines – he like Dembele has two in two playing in behind the two previously mentioned forwards.

Boss Darren Ferguson likes to play a three-at-the-back system that is similar to PNE’s so it may come down to who makes the most of it on Saturday.

Ferguson will always be remembered at Preston for his poor stint as boss in 2010, joining January and being sacked in the December.

He left alongside some Manchester United loanees as his father Sir Alex Ferguson recalled the youngsters.

Speaking about his time at PNE, Ferguson felt they were the right club for him, just at the wrong time.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, he said: “I’d best describe my move there as the right club, but at the wrong time.

“It’s a great club with a fantastic stadium and some terrific people there.

“I very nearly turned them down. I had offers from Sheffield Wednesday and Preston on the same day and I wasn’t sure about either of them.

“Results were very inconsistent and I soon got the impression I was one bad result from the sack. In my case we lost to Hull. Phil Brown did commentary on the game and seven days later he had my job!

“I enjoyed the challenge though and there is certainly no ill feeling on my part about what happened.

“I was proud to manage Preston.”

There will be at least one change for Ferguson Jr to make, as club captain Mark Beevers suffered a hamstring injury against Cardiff.

They will be buoyed by a new face becoming available, summer signing Jorge Grant.