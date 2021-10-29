What are the odds for a Preston North End victory against Luton Town?

The cup game at home to Liverpool in midweek was probably a welcome distraction where, all in all, they gave a good account of themselves.

This is the business end though at home to Luton where they really do need to win.

The fan in me hopes they will do and so does the punter, with a 2-1 home win at 8/1 tempting me, whilst Daniel Johnson is possibly due a goal and can be backed at 7/1 to score first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can get 7/1 for Daniel Johnson to be first goalscorer

Elsewhere, another fine weekend for sports fans awaits, with the football kicking off in the East Midlands at lunchtime where Arsenal travel to Leicester.

It’s hard to fancy anyone away to the Foxes at the moment with massive confidence, although boss Mike Arteta does appear to have turned it around somewhat at Arsenal after being under pressure.

It is no easy task, though I can’t help feel the Gunners are a big price at 2/1 to come away with a win here.

At a much smaller price, you have to fancy Chelsea to also head back south down the M1 with three points this weekend where they travel to Newcastle.

The Toon are clearly going to undergo a makeover in the very near future, though it hasn’t happened yet, and at 4/7, the Blues look nailed on to get the win.

To complete the treble I will roll it on to the Sunday where in-formWest Ham head to Aston Villa.

The Hammers have looked solid as ever under David Moyes (right) – and have just claimed the scalp of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup – and they look a good bet to me at 7/4 to get another big three points against a Villa side who have been a bit hit and miss this season. That will leave the treble paying a tasty 12/1.