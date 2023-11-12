What a night! What a feeling! It’s another derby day to remember at Ewood for PNE supporter Tim Mercer
I was wrong. Liam Lindsay’s brave stooping header in the closing moments was somehow sweeter, as about 6,000 North Enders exploded with joy in the away end.
The other great thing for this fan, was it felt more like the derbies of old. End to end and full of passion, it was clear the players got it and none more so that the men in yellow.
Forget the greens and the reds, for North Enders the best away colours are all yellow along with the simple chant that goes with it.
In reality, this was an even game overall, with Blackburn hitting the woodwork twice in the first half before they equalised early in the second and with Duane Holmes so unlucky not to regain the lead for the Lilywhites by hitting the inside of the post.
At the kick-off under the floodlights and Sky coverage, Ryan Lowe had opted for just one change following the win at home, with Mads Frökjaer making way for Will Keane in the attacking half.
For me, this was more of a tactical change to add experience and robustness to a likely febrile encounter. It did not change the way
Preston played overall, with Liam Miller looking a threat again whenever he carried the ball down the left wing and with Kian Best retaining his place and continuing to provide dangerous passes and crosses of the highest quality in a more comfortable left centre-back role.
Alan Browne gave another superb display, including the opening goal just after the half hour mark. Brad Potts spotted him running into space and clipped in a high cross field ball that Browne took down with the outside of his right boot before lashing home with his left.
He couldn’t have done it better and enjoyed giving the home fans a bit of grief in his celebration.
Blackburn’s goal in the opening minutes of the second half was also well taken from a similar position to Browne’s and it was game on for the remainder and those final mad moments when some intricate passing between Frökjaer and Browne from a recycled corner gave Ben Whiteman the opportunity to cross for Lindsay’s winner. What a night!