Preston North End fans are a loyal bunch.

More than 1,000 Lilywhites supporters made the trip down to Devon on Saturday for what turned out to be a memorable away day as Ryan Lowe's side returned home with a 1-0 win and renewed hope that the Championship play-offs remains in reach.

It was another impressive showing from the fans who have stuck by the side, despite some difficult moments this term. Yet, that can be expected from a fan base that has a long history of being deeply devoted to their beloved club and getting behind their team.

As a result, we've been searching through our picture archives to see what images we could find of Lilywhites fans demonstrating their support for North End. There's loads to pick from, but here's 30 which we thought we could start off with.

Preston North End fans during the Coca-Cola Football Championship match against Birmingham City at Deepdale in May 2007.

Preston North End fans at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in August 2010

These young Preston North End fans celebrate the Lilywhites' 1999-2000 Third Division title win