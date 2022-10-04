West Bromwich Albion could be dangerous as they face Preston North End after recent disappointments with Steve Bruce's job on the line

West Brom were tipped to be one of the favourites for promotion this season but currently find themselves nearer to the bottom three than the top six.

Steve Bruce’s side have won one of their opening 11 games so far leaving the Baggies boss under pressure to save his job.

Like PNE, Albion have drawn the majority of their games, seven, but Ryan Lowe’s side sit three points clear of the Midlands side in mid table.

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

There was some significant investment into the playing squad at The Hawthorns this summer, most notably in a couple of free transfers.

John Swift and Jed Wallace have consistently been stars at this level over recent seasons with the Baggies fighting off plenty of opposition to secure their services this summer.

Wallace is leading the way when it comes to goals, three, and has two assists, which is only bested by Grady Diangana’s three.

Bruce has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, Karlan Grant also has three goals so far this season, but keeping the ball out of the net is proving to be the issue.

West Brom have 17 goals in their opening 11 games but have conceded the same amount. Only Hull City and Bristol City have conceded more than Bruce’s men so far this season.

Their inability to see out games is proving to be their biggest problem as the draws continue to pile up. As the pressure also continues to mount, Saturday’s defeat to Swansea City, having taken the lead, could have spelt the end for Bruce but he will at least get the game at Deepdale on Wednesday.

Bruce has already been sacked once after playing against PNE, infamously an Aston Villa fan threw a cabbage at the 61-year-old before they drew 3-3 with Alex Neil’s side in 2018, who were bottom of the league at the time.