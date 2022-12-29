West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Preston North End - PNE outmatched by classy Baggies

A double from Baggies midfielder Okay Yokuslu, one in each half, was enough to give Carlos Corberan’s men a comfortable win which could have easily ended in more goals for the in-form hosts.

Ryan Lowe made three changes to his starting line up, bringing in captain Alan Browne, last season's top scorer Emil Riis and defender Patrick Bauer for his first league start since the Gentry Day win over Barnsley last season, in April.

It also meant a change of shape for PNE, opting for a 3-5-2 instead of a 3-4-2-1 that they had been using since their return from the World Cup break - with Browne and Riis starting for the first time since that break.

North End were the side to have the first efforts at goal, Ryan Ledson and Alvaro Fernandez trying their luck from the edge of the area in the second and third minutes but neither could produce anything to beat Alex Palmer.

West Brom quickly fired back however with former PNE loanee Jayson Molumby seeing his shot saved by Freddie Woodman from outside the box.

After 17 minutes, the Baggies ought to be one up. Jed Wallace got the better of Bauer down the right before bearing down on goal and as the no.7 looked to bend his shot away from Woodman and into the far corner the PNE 'keeper got a slight touch to divert it just beyond the far post.

Conor Townsend was next to bring the North End keeper into action, his shot from the left beaten away a minute later.

And again West Brom kept PNE camped in, this time just another minute later it was Grady Diangana to fire at Woodman's goal but it was punched away.

North End continued to be unable to get out of their own half and Wallace was played through on goal on 33 minutes, Woodman again making the save and after the initial stop popped up into the air, he was there to palm the ball away from Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The home side finally got themselves into the lead on 36 minutes, with chance after chance going begging from inside the area, it was Yokuslu instead that did the business from outside the area. His low drive nestling into the bottom corner from 25 yards despite a dive from Woodman.

PNE managed to keep it to one before the break, offering nothing of note across 42 minutes following Fernandez's low drive comfortably saved.

Just like in the opening 45, Preston showed attacking intent to start the second half. Jordan Storey headed at goal from Ben Whiteman's free kick but could not get enough power on his header four minutes in.

On 50 minutes Fernandez's cross from the left causes problems for Palmer who was forced to beat the ball away, though that was where PNE's attacking involvement on the night ended.

John Swift came off the bench to cause North End problems and he hit the crossbar after 56 minutes, though he would have a hand in the Baggies' second goal just a minute later.

As Preston looked to play the ball out defence Ben Whiteman was caught in possession by Swift, who laid the ball into the path of Yokuslu who dispatched the ball beyond Woodman for his second of the game.

Daryl Dike was also brought of the Baggies' bench and he looked for his second goal of the season after 69 minutes, his curling strike from a tight angle going beyond the far post.

PNE had their best chance of the half in the 88th minute, Brad Potts heading Liam Lindsay's ball into the box back towards the middle where Ali McCann directed the ball at goal, beating Palmer and seeing his shot come off the outside of the post. Ben Woodburn on the follow up sliced his volley over the bar as Palmer was scrambling.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey (

Diaby, 65'), Bauer, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (Woodburn, 77'), Ledson (McCann, 65'), Fernandez, Riis (Cross-Adair, 65'), Evans.PNE Subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Johnson.WBA Starting XI: Palmer, Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend, Yokuslu, Molumby (Gardner-Hickman, 78'), Rogic (Swift, 54'), Diangana (Reach, 63'), Wallace (Grant, 78'), Thomas-Asante (Dike, 63').WBA Subs: Button, Ajayi.

