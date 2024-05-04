Ryan Lowe makes three changes as West Brom vs Preston North End starting lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes to his team on the final day of the Championship season.
The Lilywhites are in action at play-off chasing West Brom. Jordan Storey is back from illness and in the starting lineup, while Duane Holmes and Emil Riis also come in. Ryan Ledson drops out of the squad, as Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic are substitutes. Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Brad Potts are all still sidelined.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whatmough, Browne (c), Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Best, Brady, N Mawene, T Mawene, Osmajic, Stewart, Evans.
West Brom starting XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Diangana, Fellows, Johnston, Thomas-Asante. West Brom subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Reach, Chalobah, M’Vila, Wallace, Phillips, Maja.
