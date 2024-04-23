Preston North End's Alan Browne breaks

West Bromwich Albion have sold out tickets for the final day fixture against Preston North End.

The Lilywhites will bring the curtain down on their 2023/24 campaign, away to Albion. Ryan Lowe’s side are at The Hawthorns on May 4, for a 12:30pm kick-off. It’s Leicester City at home for PNE, before match day 46 in the Midlands. And the Baggies have packed out their 26 thousand seater stadium for the visit of North End - who have been allocated 2,009 away tickets.

Preston are reeling from three consecutive defeats and falling out of the play-off picture. There is added incentive for the Albion encounter too, with Carlos Corberan’s team having destroyed PNE 0-4 at Deepdale, back in September. As things stand, West Brom’s play-off place is not secured - Hull, Norwich and Coventry could still leapfrog the Baggies.