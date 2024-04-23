West Brom pack out The Hawthorns for Preston North End final day Championship showdown
West Bromwich Albion have sold out tickets for the final day fixture against Preston North End.
The Lilywhites will bring the curtain down on their 2023/24 campaign, away to Albion. Ryan Lowe’s side are at The Hawthorns on May 4, for a 12:30pm kick-off. It’s Leicester City at home for PNE, before match day 46 in the Midlands. And the Baggies have packed out their 26 thousand seater stadium for the visit of North End - who have been allocated 2,009 away tickets.
Preston are reeling from three consecutive defeats and falling out of the play-off picture. There is added incentive for the Albion encounter too, with Carlos Corberan’s team having destroyed PNE 0-4 at Deepdale, back in September. As things stand, West Brom’s play-off place is not secured - Hull, Norwich and Coventry could still leapfrog the Baggies.
But, the fifth placed team have been in the top six for the majority of the campaign and victory away to Sheffield Wednesday - this weekend - may be enough to guarantee a top six finish. WBA have lost their last two matches, against Leicester City and Sunderland. Prior to that, Corberan’s men were on a 10 game unbeaten run.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.