West Brom vs Preston North End: Confirmed starting XIs and team news
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match at West Brom.
Milutin Osmajic and Alfie Devine come in for Daniel Jebbison and Ali McCann, with both players dropping to the bench. McCann started both games Northern Ireland over the international break, the last of which was at home to Germany.
Former Albion loan man Lewis Dobbin starts, while Robbie Brady, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts and Will Keane remain sidelined for the visitors. Baggies boss Ryan Mason has made three changes from the 3-0 defeat at Millwall.
Alex Mowatt come back in to captain the hosts, while Samuel Iling-Junior and Josh Maja also start. Ex-PNE loanee Jayson Molumby drops to the bench along with Aune Heggebo, while Jed Wallace is not involved. Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike are back among the substitutes for Albion.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Whiteman (c), Armstrong, Vukcevic, Devine, Dobbin, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, McCann, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Smith, Jebbison.
West Brom starting XI: Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles, Collyer, Mowatt (c), Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston, Maja. West Brom subs: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Taylor, Diakite, Molumby, Grant, Dike, Heggebo.