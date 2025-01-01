West Brom vs Preston North End confirmed starting lineups and team news with two changes
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this afternoon’s match at West Brom.
Andrew Hughes misses out through illness and Will Keane drops to the bench. Liam Lindsay returns to the starting lineup after his two-match suspension while Mads Frokjaer is brought back into the team, after being a substitute against Sheffield Wednesday.
Robbie Brady and Brad Potts both remain sidelined for Preston through injury. The former has a cracked rib while North End’s number 44 sustained a knee issue in the Boxing Day win over Hull City. Youngster Kitt Nelson makes the PNE match day squad again.
Interim Albion head coach Chris Brunt names an unchanged side from the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. There are two changes on the Baggies’ bench with Harry Whitwell and Oliver Bostock taking the places of Paddy McNair and Lewis Dobbin.
Preston North End XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Bowler, McCann (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. Preston North End subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whiteman, Ledson, Holmes, Okkels, Nelson, Osmajic, Keane.
West Brom starting XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (c), Heggem, Styles, Molumby, Diakite, Fellows, Grant, Johnston, Maja. West Brom subs: Wildsmith, Frabotta, Racic, Swift, Whitwell, Bostock, Wallace, Diangana, Cole.
