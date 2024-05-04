West Brom 3-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Baggies secure play-offs
Preston North End take on West Brom on the final day of the Championship season.
It’s a full round of 12:30 kick offs in the second tier, with massive games in the promotion and play-off races - as well as the scrap for survival at the bottom of the table. Ryan Lowe’s side are looking to finish on a positive note, after losing their last four matches. The Lilywhites start the day in 10th place.
Follow all the action from the Baggies encounter, right here!
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whatmough, Browne (c), Millar, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Best, Brady, N Mawene, T Mawene, Osmajic, Stewart, Evans.
West Brom starting XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Diangana, Fellows, Johnston, Thomas-Asante. West Brom subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Reach, Chalobah, M’Vila, Wallace, Phillips, Maja.
West Brom vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: West Brom 3-0 PNE
A fifth straight defeat, without scoring, to finish the season for North End. Mowatt, Bartley and Furlong with the goals. Reaction and ratings to come.
84' More PNE changes
Best and Evans are on for Hughes and Keane, as Furlong strikes wide from distance.
Thomas -Asante and Diangana are also withdrawn; Phillips and Maja the replacements.
76' Two Albion subs (3-0)
Swift and M’Vila replace Yokuslu and Johnston.
74' No penalty and two subs (3-0)
Seary and Stewart are on for Holmes and Frokjaer.
Thomas-Asante wants a penalty as he goes down under Browne’s challenge. Referee, this time, not interested.
68' GOAL! West Brom 3-0 PNE
Townsend charges into the box and picks out Furlong who slots home first time.
67' Recovers (2-0)
Thomas-Asante has the beating of Lindsay for pace but PNE’s defender gets back in and blocks his shot.
First sub for the hosts now, as Fellows makes way for Wallace
61' GOAL! West Brom 2-0 PNE
A dreadful goal to concede as Kyle Bartley’s header, from a long throw, somehow loops up and bounces in.
50' Sent over (1-0)
Albion’s cross finds Kipre at the back post but he steers his left-footed volley over the crossbar.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Back under way for the second half at The Hawthorns...
HT: WBA 1-0 PNE
Mowatt’s penalty, right at the end of an even first 45 minutes, has the hosts ahead at the break.
