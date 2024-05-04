West Brom's Alex Mowatt scores the opening goal

Not for the first time towards the back end of Preston North End’s season, match day was all about the opposition. In the West Midlands sunshine, West Brom were looking to book their place in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign. But, at risk of repeating, the Lilywhites - for whom ninth was the highest possible finish - were desperate to win a game of football. Ryan Lowe’s side arrived at The Hawthorns on the back of four straight defeats, without scoring in any of them. PNE, in the league, had not lost five league games on the bounce for 21 years; they had never done so without finding the back of the net.

Albion had packed out their stadium for the 12:30 showdown and when the Baggies are right behind their team, the place booms with noise. Ryan Lowe had made three changes on the final day, but the sight of John Swift on the hosts’ bench would’ve been as pleasant a pre-match sight any for North End supporters. The midfielder has been a constant menace, over the years, against Preston teams. Carlos Corberan’s side knew a point would secure a top six finish, but the decibels were brought down a few notches as the first half progressed.

North End, in their all yellow strip, kicked towards their travelling 1,300 or so supporters. And the home side were kept at arms length for large parts; Brandon Thomas-Asante’s steered effort, wide, looked set to be the clearest first half opportunity. At the other end, PNE had got Liam Millar into promising positions but shot-stopper Alex Palmer remained untroubled. The visitors had been frustrated by some of referee Stephen Martin’s decisions - and on the cusp of half time, he pointed straight to the penalty spot, as Darnell Furlong hit the deck. Liam Lindsay was the man penalised; replays showed their was minimal contact or movement towards the Albion defender.

Preston had lost star striker, Emil Riis, to injury after half-an-hour and - despite a relatively even first 45 minutes - it promised to be a tough task from there on in. The Baggies had a play-off place within their grasp and would not give it up easily, with Kyle Bartley barking instructions at the back and resembling a man at war. The start to the second half was slow, from both teams, but it was as good as done on the hour mark - in complete comedy fashion. A long throw was hurled into North End’s box and Kyle Bartley’s head beat Freddie Woodman’s outstretched, flying arms to the ball - which looped up into the air and bounced into the roof of Preston’s net.

This will have been a familiar feeling for plenty of the PNE faithful in attendance and what came next was no great surprise, as Albion put the game beyond all doubt. With North End legs tied and the very final whistle nearing, a charging Conor Townsend was too much for the yellow shirts to stop. He bulldozed his way into box and pulled the ball back for Darnell Furlong, who slotted home first time - for his second of the season against Preston. On a day that offered some unexpected promise in the first half, Ryan Lowe’s side ended up losing in incredibly predictable fashion - with the closing exchanges essentially an exhibition match. Five losses on the spin and not a single goal scored. Has a season, ever, ended with such a whimper?