All you need to know about Preston North End’s first EFL Championship game of 2025.

West Brom and Preston meet at the Hawthorns on Wednesday, January 1. Kick-off is at 15.00 GMT.

Tickets

North End supporters are unable to buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website. The next games supporters can buy tickets for are the upcoming home games against Oxford United and Charlton Athletic.

Travelling supporters might not be able to buy tickets for the match online, but they can pay on the day at the East Stand ticket office at the Hawthorns. An allocation of 1,552 tickets was given for this fixture, and went on sale on December 3.

How can I watch the game?

For those unable to attend, this match is being shown by Sky Sports and can be viewed on their Sky Sports+ platform. Simply search Preston in to your TV guide, and when there’s about 15 minutes before kick-off, you should be able to tune in to the live feed.

If you are out and about but a Sky Sports subscriber, then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

West Brom and Preston North End team news

Robbie Brady and Brad Potts are doubts for the trip to the West Midlands. Brady has a rib injury, whilst Potts came off against Hull Ciy with damage to his knee. Liam Lindsay is back and available for selection after serving a two-game ban for a suspension.

As for West Brom, they're sweating on the fitness of Alex Mowatt and Mason Holgate who both have groin strains. They missed the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, and are very unlikely to play any part on Wednesday.

Paddy McNair has left the club after his loan from San Diego expired. He signed for them for a couple of months to help prepare him for the MLS season which begins in February.

Semi Ajayi is injured after undergoing surgery on his hamstring in October. Daryl Dike is on the road to recovery as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Robert Madley will officiate the EFL Championship game between West Brom and Preston North End. | Getty Images

Referee

Robert Madley is the referee and he will be assisted by Blake Antrobus and Johnathon Bickerdike with Sam Allison the fourth official. Madley is a 39-year-old who hails from Wakefield, and has been refereeing in the league since 2011.

He has overseen 16 matches this season, giving out 57 yellow cards, and one red card with four penalties awarded. Madley was the man in the middle for Preston's opening day defeat to Sheffield United.

Madley was also there for the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, in which six yellow cards were shown, and a penalty awarded to the Owls. West Brom had him as their ref for the goalless draw with Sunderland in mid-November.

Stats pack

West Brom have won eight of their last 12 league games against Preston North End. The reverse meeting between these two this season was a 1-1 draw.

PNE have lost in 12 of their last 13 trips to the Hawthorns, with their only win coming in January 2022, winning 2-0 under Ryan Lowe. Their last visit was on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign, losing 3-0.

Out of all the teams in the Football League, West Brom have conceded the most goals (96). The two sides to lose the most on New Year's Day in the Football League are West Brom (29) and Preston North End (28).

Preston have lost their last four games in a row on the opening day of the year. None of their last 13 league games on New Year's Day have been drawn, throwing up a record of four wins and nine defeats.