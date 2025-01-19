Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Everton man made the move to Belgium in 2023

West Brom look set to sign Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price after reported competition from Preston North End.

The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 21-year-old this week, by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but those linked were then played down. It’s understood that Price was a player PNE looked at in the summer transfer window.

But, after signing Jayden Meghoma on loan from Brentford this week, manager Paul Heckingbottom made it clear further business was unlikely. And with Lewis Gibson having reportedly cost North End more than £1.5million this month, another seven-figure swoop would’ve been a surprise.

Northern Ireland international Isaac Price | Getty Images

Price is now seemingly Albion bound with it suggested the former Everton man has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to The Hawthorns. West Brom appointed Tony Mowbray as manager for a second time this week and Price could become his first recruit.

The Northern Ireland international made two Premier League appearances for the Toffees before leaving in the summer of 2023. He has racked up more than 60 appearances for the Belgian outfit since then and scored one goal. Price hit the headlines in mid-October when he scored a hat-trick for his country.

Preston snapped up Iceland international Stefan Thordarson in the summer transfer window for a reported £800k fee. North End are not short of numbers in the midfield department at present but have been linked with a handful of players in recent weeks.

Adam Phillips of Barnsley and Luke Cundle of Wolves are two midfielders to be mentioned in the media as potential PNE targets. Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes are both in the final six months of their contracts at Deepdale.