West Brom 4 Preston North End 1 - Dave Seddon's match verdict on the Gentry Day defeat at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion supporters have adopted ‘The Lord’s My Shepherd’ hymn as a terrace song but it was Preston who needed divine intervention at the Hawthorns.

North End chose Gentry Day to produce their poorest display of the campaign, this only the second time in Alex Neil’s reign that four goals had been shipped.

Preston manager Alex Neil at the Hawthorns

If this was to be a last game in charge for Neil, it was a case of going out with a whimper rather than the determined and aggressive approach we have witnessed through his 21 months at the helm.

The Scotsman’s future was the backdrop against which the game was played.

Albion’s interest in him goes back a few weeks but it really bubbled to the surface in the build-up to this clash.

In the post-match press conference in which Neil had to be part football manager and part politician, he was to admit that the speculation linking him with the Baggies head coach vacancy had been a distraction to his players.

PNE striker Sean Maguire chases West Brom sub Tosin Adarabioyo

Whether that was true or they just had a bad day, there was no escaping from the fact that North End were very much second best of the day to their hosts.

Albion ran in three goals in a 15-minute spell towards the end of the first half which put the game to bed as a contest before the half-time tea had brewed.

A fourth in the second half put another coat of gloss on the scoreline and put paid to any remote hopes that North End had of making the closing stages uncomfortable for the home side.

They had shown a lot more spirit after the break, however it was a case of too little, too late.

Some of the PNE 'Gentry' suited and booted

Callum Robinson’s goal a minute into time added-on was but a consolation.

Incidentally, Preston’s last three goals have all come in stoppage-time - Sean Maguire's winner against Birmingham, Jayden Stockley at Reading and now Robinson.

So what next for PNE and what next for Neil?

It is the Championship again next season, with any lingering hopes of catching the top-six surely gone.

Preston's Lukas Nmecha puts over a cross against West Bromwich

Mathematically it is still possible but it would take a remarkable about-turn to close an eight-point deficit with four games to go.

And anyway, just at the moment that winning feeling has drained out of North End.

As for Neil, he might well be swapping the technical area he occupied on Saturday for the one a couple of yards down the touchline.

That will play out one way or another over the next few days – it needs to in order to end this uncertainty.

PNE certainly played like their minds were elsewhere at times.

Although Gentry Day doesn’t hinge on the result, a decent performance doesn’t go amiss to help the day go with a swing.

North End’s faithful, all 2,752 of them, played their part on the day.

Suited and booted, they made their voices heard and paid tribute to fellow fans no longer with us.

A rousing rendition of ‘Hats off for the Gentry’ was sung with as much gusto in the closing minutes as it had been earlier in the game when the score was 0-0.

They deserved to see better than PNE’s collapse in the final quarter of the first half.

In that spell, Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, with Chris Brunt and Stefan Johansen in support, cut Neil’s men open.

Goals in the 28th, 31st and 43rd minute had the home side cruising.

Against Sheffield United and Leeds in the other two games in the ‘week of death’, North End put up a fight and made their opponents work for victory.

It was a little too easy for the Baggies and that is what annoyed the travelling fans.

Neil made three changes to the side which had been beaten by Leeds, two voluntary and one enforced.

Ben Pearson’s ban meant a recall for Ryan Ledson in the holding midfield role. Paul Gallagher and Stockley got starts in place of Robinson and Sean Maguire who dropped to the bench.

Gallagher’s afternoon was cut short before half-time by Mason Holgate’s challenge which caught him on both shins.

Robinson was summoned to replace him and was to spark some life into Preston after the interval – and not just with his late consolation.

The first half proved to be something of a slow burner, Albion in control but without totally dominating.

Declan Rudd, North End’s best player on the day, was out of his box quickly to kick clear from Johansen early doors, later tipping a Rodriguez shot over the bar.

The hosts’ opening goal was the best of the lot, Brunt’s diagonal ball from a few yards inside the PNE half, sailing over the visitor’s back line.

Ben Davies misjudged the flight of it, with Gayle peeling off behind him and catching it first-time to fire across Rudd.

Albion’s second goal three minutes later was very much self-inflicted.

Josh Earl did well to take the ball off Holgate and move a few pace up the left-wing but instead of playing the ball up the line, he chose to square a pass inside.

Gayle intercepted, laid it off to Johansen who in turn picked out Rodriguez.

Ledson slid in to tackle the ex-Burnley striker but the ball ran back into Gayle’s path who fired low into the net.

The Baggies made it three when Johansen’s pass found Rodriguez in space in the box and he lifted a shot past Rudd.

Preston were better in the second half, Robinson and Maguire – a half-time swap for Stockley – working WBA’s defence a lot more.

But a fourth goal came for the hosts in the 71st minute after Rudd had saved well to push a Gayle free-kick behind.

Brunt’s corner was headed by Craig Dawson into the six-yard box where Gayle nodded home from close range.

Robinson’s consolation started with him and Ledson linking-up to play in Lukas Nmecha on the right.

Nmecha toyed with his marker before putting over a low cross which Robinson put away from 12 yards.

Josh Ginnelly, on for his PNE debut, was mistakenly given the goal by the official stats man at the game.

A big few days awaits North End, Neil and West Bromwich at the centre of it.